CHILDREN'S BOOK OFFERS WORDS OF WISDOM

When things do not make sense to me, I sometimes draw on the wisdom of a children's book for comfort. I have read many books through the years, and I am often able to stir up some thought or phrase to help me make simple, childlike sense of the insanity in the world.

As I watch the reaction of so many people to our crisis, I think of Dr. Seuss. He told us how to react in his book "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." When the grinch did his evil work in Whoville, the Whos came out and sang songs. They shared food. They loved each other through their grief.

I hope the people responsible are watching as the grinch did from the safety of his cliff that Christmas morning. I hope their heart will somehow feel "not right" and perhaps grow "three sizes." And I hope we can allow all the grinches in our personal life to sit at the head of the table and share our roast beast.

MARY ELLEN BARONE

Akron