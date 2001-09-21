Owls and lizards and snakes, oh my. If you want to have fun, sometimes you just have to monkey around. Families will have more fun than they can possibly enjoy in one day during the New York Power Authority's annual Wildlife Festival on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., families will have a choice of activities including a live animal display from the Buffalo Zoomobile, wildlife-inspired crafts, turkey calling, retriever demonstrations, face-painters and even info on adopting a retired racing dog.

Liberty the bald eagle, as well as other live birds of prey from the Institute for Environmental Learning, appear at 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Primate friends from Monkey Business visit at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Entertainer Glenn Colton performs "Snake, Rattle and Crawl" at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Activities take place at the PowerVista in the Niagara Power Project, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. Admission and parking are free. Call 286-6661.