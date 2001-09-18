THIEF TAKES MAN'S WALLET FROM CAR WHILE HE'S IN CHURCH

NIAGARA FALLS -- A man's wallet was stolen from his car while he attended services at a Pine Avenue church Sunday afternoon, police said.

The victim told police the car was entered between noon and 1 p.m. while parked in a lot off Pine Avenue. The wallet contained $20 cash and a credit card, police said.

Burglar smashes hole in wall

of store, steals computer

NIAGARA FALLS -- A burglar smashed a hole in the rear wall of Mode Image shop on Niagara Falls Boulevard overnight Sunday, police said. The owners said $200 in cash, a coffee pot and a $1,500 laptop computer were missing, police said.