Josephine Etopio, 99, of Niagara Geriatric Center on Cedar Avenue, died Friday (Sept. 14, 2001) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston.

Born Josephine Tedesco in Buffalo, she was the wife of Angelo Etopio, who died in 1948.

Mrs. Etopio moved to Niagara Falls as a child. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

A homemaker, Mrs. Etopio enjoyed many varieties of needlework.

Survivors include two sons, Dominic and Thomas, both of Niagara Falls; two daughters, Janet Gemmati of Tamarac, Fla., and Betty Mariano of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Grace Calvano of Grand Island; a brother, Thomas Tedesco of Niagara Falls; 25 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Ave. Prayers will be said at 10 in M.J. Colucci and Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

