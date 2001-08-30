FRIDAY'S MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Batavia

Friday Night in the Square: The Cooper Family; 7 p.m., Jackson Square, off Jackson and Center streets. For information, call 344-0900. Rain location: Genesee Country Mall, Routes 5 and 20.

Buffalo

Orientation: Literacy Volunteers of America/Buffalo and Erie County will hold an orientation session; 10:30 a.m., 2635 Delaware Ave. Literacy Volunteers of America trains volunteers as tutors to work with adults one to one in basic reading and English for speakers of other languages.

The tutoring takes place in a public area that is convenient for both the student and tutor, generally a neighborhood library. The services are free. For information and registration, call 876-8991 or e-mail lvabuff@localnet.com.

M&T Plaza Event Series: Billy McEwen and the Soul Invaders; noon to 1 p.m., One M&T Plaza. For information, call 842-5405.

Talent acts: Masten Council Member Antoine M. Thompson is seeking youth and adult talent show acts for the inaugural Masten District Unity in the Community Day, beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Winner of the youth competition will receive $200; winner in the adult competition, $250. Singers, dancers and comedians are welcome to register with Shamar Ashley at 851-5145. Free.

Lecture: Architectural Revival Buffalo: "New Public Spaces, New Public Life," slide lecture by Jan Gehl; 8 p.m., Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. Rain or shine. Free. Call 885-3897.

Derby

American Scholar Day: Reading of Ralph Waldo Emerson's "The American Scholar" by John Conlin, assisted by David Rote and Jerome Szaras; 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright's Graycliff, 6472 Old Lake Shore Road. Free and open to the public. An optional "sunset tour" of the estate will follow. Call 947-9217.

Niagara Falls

Friday at the Falls: Swamperella (Cajun); 7:30 p.m., E. Dent Lackey Plaza, Fourth Street and Duggan Drive. For information, call 284-6188.

Program: Golden Tai Chi, a 10-week wellness and exercise program for seniors; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays beginning Sept. 7 and continuing through Nov. 7, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. Free parking in the ramp across from the hospital. Program fee is $50. Interested people are asked to call 298-5903 or 689-2897.

Springville

Hog Labor Day Holiday: Four-day event with live music, camping, swimming, paddleboats, sled pull and more. Music by Rip and the Band Dogs. Those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Continues through Monday, Hogarosa Campgrounds, Summit Lane. For information, call 822-3227 or visit the Web site www.the-hog-farm.com.

