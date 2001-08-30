EVANS WRACKS UP NOMINATIONS

Bluegrass got a boost and singer Sara Evans was declared a star by the Country Music Association, which announced nominees Tuesday for its annual awards show.

Evans, who hit platinum sales with her third album, "Born to Fly," led all nominees with seven mentions. The old-time bluegrass, blues and country on the "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack accounted for four nominations, and young bluegrass trio Nickel Creek picked up two.

Nominees for the top award of best entertainer were Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw, Dixie Chicks, Alan Jackson and George Strait. Winners will be announced Nov. 7 at the Grand Ole Opry House during a show on CBS.