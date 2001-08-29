BUFFALO MAN ARRESTED IN JULY SLAYING

A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday on murder and robbery charges in connection with the July strangling of a Town of Tonawanda man.

Dennis W. Wurthmann, 31, was arrested Monday evening outside his Taunton Place home and taken into custody without incident. He is accused of strangling Paul R. Winkler, 48, with an electrical extension cord and taking a silver chain and case from him.

Town Justice Frank Caruso arraigned Wurthmann on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. The judge entered a not guilty plea on Wurthmann's behalf. Attorney David Jay was assigned to represent Wurthmann.

Wurthmann's arrest caps an eight-week investigation by Town of Tonawanda police.

Detective Lt. Joseph T. Flanagan said Wurthmann was arrested when he returned home about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police believe the motive for the killing was robbery. Winkler, who was known to Wurthmann, was strangled in the early morning of July 1 in his apartment, police said.

Police said Wurthmann has a lengthy arrest record, including burglary and car theft.

Wurthmann remains in custody without bail in the Erie County Holding Center. A felony hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in Town Court.