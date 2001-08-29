A CHANCE TO DO IT RIGHT

For those who thought they would see a sasquatch before they'd ever witness the event that unfolded in these parts last week, Aug. 21 will go down in the mythology of this region as The Day Everything Changed (maybe). A hundred years hence, minstrels will be warbling about the day the squabbling inhabitants of the Niagara region put down their pitchforks and began to negotiate a solution to the Unresolvable Riddle: What should a new Peace Bridge look like?

OK, maybe no minstrels. But who could have failed to take heart from Tuesday's meeting in Fort Erie, Ont., where the issue of the design and location of a new Niagara River crossing was, for the first time, laid on the table for all interested parties to discuss? A standing-room-only crowd of 260 people turned out in a ringing vindication for those who argued for an open, public process.

The meeting, followed by a second the next day in Buffalo, was led by Vincent P. Lamb, and he set just the right tone. "This is something we have to do together," said Lamb, of Parsons Transportation Group, project manager for the project's environmental review. "We have the best engineering consultants available to do this, but the thing that will make it work is public involvement. We need your common sense and wisdom."

Hallelujah! What a breath of fresh air that was, following years of official indifference by the Peace Bridge Authority to the public's wishes. What is more, if the evidence is to be believed, this is more than the authority paying lip service to its critics. The change in heart appears to be real, and while one might have hoped that could have happened without a judge's order to conduct a full environmental review, we'll take our progress where we can find it.

This, of course, is how it always should have been, but now that we're here, participants need to abide by the rules. Everything needs to be on the table: twin or single span; signature bridge or unadorned; Front Park rescued or not.

But in opening everything for discussion, everyone involved needs to understand that they will not get everything they want. Signing on to a public process presupposes compromise.

Arguments should be passionate, founded in fact and based on the needs of the communities involved. But, barring exceptional circumstances, decisions should be honored. The last thing we need is more lawsuits. The object, after all, is to build the best bridge possible, all factors considered.

It also is important for all involved to recognize this undertaking as a template for future projects. Having made a mess of the early years of the bridge issue, this region now has the opportunity to set a standard for other enterprises, from proposals to expand the Buffalo Zoo to developing the city's waterfront.

This is a moment that comes along only infrequently. If we are changing our ways in how we are handling the question of a new Peace Bridge, we can do the same by not squandering the great opportunity to write new rules for the future.