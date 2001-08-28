CONTRACTS AWARDED FOR RENOVATION PROJECT

The Starpoint School Board awarded contracts totaling $35,895,048 toward Phase 2 of the $57 million renovation project Monday evening.

And although he did not give an estimate on how much Starpoint will save by being "aggressive" and putting the project out for bids a bit early, Senior Project Manager Steven P. Dechert said the results were good.

"We received aggressive numbers in all areas," said Dechert.

A portion of the contract includes $5.4 million to Anastasi Trucking & Paving Co. of Bowmansville for site work, including football bleachers, a soccer field, softball field, two tennis courts and fence.

Scrufari Construction Co. of Niagara Falls also was awarded a contract for $6.4 million for general construction work.

Ferguson Electric Construction of Niagara Falls received a $5.7 million contract for electrical work.

The district received nearly 100 bids for this portion of the project, said Dechert. "We've got really good contractors on the job."

Even before the School Board knew that the district would indeed receive an extra 10 percent in aid from the state, Dechert, who works for Ciminelli-Cowper Construction Management of Buffalo, had suggested that the board put the project out to bid.

The state Education Department's confirmation of the plans means the state will pay for 89 percent of the project cost, or $50.73 million.

School Superintendent C. Douglas Whelan said: "We are under the budget. We have a healthy amount of money there."

The School Board also voted, 8-0, with member Kathleen Saunders absent, to adopt tax rates for 2001-02.

The rates in the five towns that make up the district average out to $19.95 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an increase of 16 percent from 2000-01.

Voters twice turned down proposed budgets for the district, so the School Board was forced to adopt a contingency budget of $25.3 million, which was 8.08 percent more than 2000-01.

The trustees are also mulling over whether to hire a consultant and purchase the services of Energy Education of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Whelan said the company has saved other school districts from 16 percent to 38 percent in energy costs.