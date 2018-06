School bells are in the air, or at least they will be soon , and Niagara County students and their parents are flocking to area malls to find just the right outfits for the Classroom in 2001. The county's two malls, Prime Outlets on Military Road in the Town of Niagaa and the Summit Park Mall on Williams Road in Wheatfield, appear to be getting busier as Labor Day, the traditional end of summer, draws near.