FOR THE PRIMARIES, WE'LL DO THE RESEARCH, YOU VOTE YOUR CONSCIENCE

While most daily newspapers in America continue the longtime tradition of endorsing political candidates, a few have stopped doing so. They believe readers prefer just the facts, not opinion, from their newspapers.

Like most large papers, The News plans to stay with its practice of providing both services for its readers.

In our news pages, writers and editors report objectively on candidates, their campaigns and the issues involved. On our opinion pages, a different group of writers and editors research the candidates and then, in editorials shortly before Election Day, give the paper's view of those office-seekers.

"We're in a position to learn more about the candidates than the average person can," says Gerald I. Goldberg, The News' editorial page editor. (The editorial page appears daily in the back of the City & Region section. On Sunday, it is in the Viewpoints section.)

Goldberg thinks there may be another reason that some papers are moving away from endorsements.

"They're incredibly time-consuming," he notes.

Over a nine-day period taking place right now, he and his staff of three editorial writers are interviewing 45 candidates for the Sept. 11 primary for Erie County Legislature, Buffalo Common Council and Clarence supervisor.

In addition to the in-person interviews, they interview people who know the candidates and their work. Only after that -- and a reading of related news stories -- does The News give its opinion.

We know you'll make up your own minds about whom to vote for -- and we hope that The News' research will help you do so.

I hear a fair number of complaints from readers, and I feel it's part of my job to satisfy them when I can. Every once in a while, I hear something positive, too. And when I do, it often reminds me that what matters to readers may not be the deeply significant -- such as political endorsements or breaking news -- but matters closer to home.

For example, Michael and Antoinette Gigante of Snyder wrote to thank The News for re-running their 60th wedding anniversary announcement to correct a mistake we made. They mentioned the warm response from friends and how much it meant to them.

Another instance: Former Democratic Party Chairman Joseph F. Crangle called, breaking his own rule ("Never tell a journalist whether you like or dislike a story"), because he and his family appreciated the obituary of his brother, who had passed away.

And finally, I heard from one of The News' most conscientious copy editors, Gene Krzyzynski, that his aunt -- longtime News subscriber Stephanie Polanowski -- was pleasantly surprised that she had received a personal letter after complaining about the paper's printing quality.

We can't make everybody happy, and it's not the newspaper's mission to do so, but we do care about readers' concerns. It's important to remember that sometimes those concerns are not the global, but the personal.

A relative newcomer to our reporting staff, Emma Sapong, learned last week that she had won a national writing award from the National Association of Black Journalists. Sapong, only 24, wrote a provocative story about the harsh treatment of Sudanese slaves which ran on The News' front page Oct. 15.

Born in Brooklyn, Sapong is a graduate of the University of Toledo. African concerns are close to her heart, as she has close family members in Africa; she herself lived in Liberia from ages 1 to 7.

"I had so many calls from people who wanted to help after the story ran," Sapong says. "People are still responding to it now."

Finally, the headline of the week, written by Milt Joffe and Gary Stranges, on a Frenchman's stunt in New York Harbor: "Paraglider is huddled mass on Statue of Liberty's torch."

