MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD AS TRIAL IS ABOUT TO BEGIN

A Dunkirk man pleaded guilty Wednesday to bilking people out of down payments for new mobile homes, just as opening arguments were to begin in his jury trial.

District Attorney James P. Subjack said he was pleased that Richard Borst, 63, of North Main Street, entered the plea to one count of first-degree scheming to defraud. Subjack said this is not the first time Borst has been convicted of such a crime.

"What he's done in this case, and what he seems to have done in the past, is prey upon people who need help, that can't get financing through other means," he said. "He claims he can get it for them, but, of course, there's a fee involved. He takes the money, and then he never returns it."

According to the county's top prosecutor, Borst's criminal record includes a 1999 conviction for third-degree attempted grand larceny and a 1994 conviction for bank fraud. Both convictions were felonies.

Subjack said a few people ended up homeless because of Borst's actions.

When Borst is sentenced Oct. 15 in Chautauqua County Court, he faces a maximum of two to four years in prison.