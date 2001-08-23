CONTRACT APPROVED TO OPERATE SWIMMING POOL

The Olean City School District Board of Education on Tuesday authorized a $56,390 contract for aquatic instruction and operation of its new middle school swimming pool in 2001-2002.

The new facility, built at a cost of $1.8 million within a $29.9 million renovation project now nearing completion, might open as early as October. Third-graders will begin receiving instruction at that time from YMCA staff members, who are qualified as teaching assistants under the certification of Athletics Director Don Scholla and the credentials of one teacher employed by the YMCA.

Scholla has outlined a tentative instructional program to fill eight periods each day, but administrators and School Board members were reluctant to spend more than is budgeted in anticipation of adjustments to the new curriculum. Some changes may be based on levels of student interest in swimming and on high school enrollment in physical-education electives.

Under the contract, the YMCA has also promised to provide a maximum of 200 hours of additional maintenance and pool lifeguard time for other uses, such as community swimming.

In another sports-related matter, parent Denise Schlosser presented 300 petitions from parents seeking a modified sports program for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

Schlosser said the opportunities for participation in that age group are limited under the existing basketball and wrestling programs. Scholla told board members that a cross-country program is also available in the fall.

"I'd like to get soccer as soon as possible. The area schools all have modified soccer," she said, adding that Scholla told her that as many as eight games could be set up beginning in the first or second week of September.

Nicol said the proposal will be assigned to a board committee, which will act quickly to examine issues and see whether the program is justified.

He said after the meeting that the program is in place in only a few schools. It would allow children in that age group to mix with freshman squads and participate in junior varsity sports if they pass a special medical exam. "We will want to know what it's going to cost us, knowing it might blossom out into other sports," Nicol said.