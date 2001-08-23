ANOTHER CHANCE FOR ARAFAT

Prospects for peace in the tortured Middle East remain razor-slim this week, but diplomacy is not yet as dead as Arab nations have declared the Oslo peace process. There is at least a gasp of hope in a proposed meeting between Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, and in Egypt's increased role in pushing for peace and regional stability.

Arafat remains the key to any significant break in the cycle of increased violence that now has claimed some 680 lives. No amount of talk will prove meaningful until blood stops running in Israeli and Palestinian streets -- and there are signs Arafat is feeling pressure to end the pain and resume full-scale negotiations.

Some of that pressure is being applied by Egypt. A high-level Egyptian delegation this weekend urged the United States to step up its involvement in peace efforts, but also broke with Arafat by agreeing not to support his bid for international observers. Delegation leader Osama el-Baz said Egypt was urging Arafat to make a "100 percent effort" to stop the violence.

El-Baz, an adviser to Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, also has criticized Arafat for failing to tell Palestinians of many of the concessions offered by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak last year. And Mubarak, who last week spoke to Arafat by telephone instead of in person while the Palestinian leader was in Cairo, plans a trip next month to several unspecified Arab and European countries to offer leaders an "unbiased" view of requirements for peace.

It is time for Arafat to prove he can be the "partner for peace" he agreed to be in the Oslo process. Whether the next round of talks is in Berlin, Madrid or some still-unannounced site, it is up to him to set a meaningful stage by acting first to curtail the violence and curb the virulent anti-Israeli rhetoric that feeds it.

While Arafat reportedly has protested to the Egyptians that he doesn't control all the Palestinian territories, he clearly controls strong factions and heads a Palestinian Authority with the right and duty to confine terrorists. Without his support, or at least his silence, the Intifada falters.

The Oslo peace process, if not dead, is deeply wounded. Its "land for peace" swap, rejected in its final stages by Arafat at the Camp David meetings in December, has given way to calls for walls, fences and interim accords that may end most of the bloodshed and ease some of the economic chaos without resolving fundamental differences.

The Mitchell Commission cease-fire that both sides formally agreed to has been ignored. Divides have widened. For example, Barak -- who offered concessions more sweeping than many Israelis could support -- now criticizes Prime Minister Ariel Sharon for approving a Peres-Arafat meeting and demands that world leaders isolate the Palestinian leader he once courted.

An Arab paper published in Europe this week reported that Arafat was telling his lieutenants to "calm the streets." The report was publicly denied by other Palestinian officials, but if Arafat isn't trying to set the stage for peace talks, he should be. Every day the pain in the Middle East grows deeper, and only Arafat can declare it deep enough.