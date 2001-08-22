The exotic flavors of Asian cuisine

FRESH FRUIT

Longan: Looks like round, yellowish large grapes. Peel to eat the syrupy fruit. Do not eat the pit.

Lychee: Big red berry with a bumpy thick skin. Peel to eat the flesh, which tastes like fruity wine. Available fresh through September; canned all year round.

Durian: You can find it frozen in a few stores. Looks like a green football with spikes that can hurt when they pierce the skin. Creamy flesh with a sweet vanilla-like flavor. Much beloved in Asia. But - and it's a big but - the durian, once open, smells terrible. The odor is usually described as "old cheese mixed with garlic." I've seen signs in Asia prohibiting the durian in train compartments.

FRESH VEGETABLES

Bok choy: Long, smooth white stems, dark green crinkled leaves. The smaller, the more tender. Look for baby bok choy, about 6 inches long. Good for stir-fry.

Long beans: These are up to 3 feet long, very thin. Chop and saute.

Eggplant: Asian eggplant is skinny and small with dark purple coloring. Not as bitter as some Western eggplant and it has fewer seeds. It's not necessary to salt it before cooking.

Winter melon: Looks a little like watermelon until you open it to see that the flesh is pale white and green. Buy it by the wedge or whole. It has a sweet mild flavor and can be used in soup.

Silk squash: Picture a long, ridged zucchini. Peel off the ridges, slice crosswise. Use in stir-fry dishes.

Fuzzy melon: This has green fuzzy skin and tastes like mild squash or cucumber. Peel before using.

Chinese garlic chives: Long, flat blades with teardrop-shaped cream colored edible buds. Cook them lightly. They have a very mild garlic taste.

Lemon grass: Long woody stalk with a bulb at the end. Citrus flavor.

OTHER

Edamame: A much beloved Japanese snack, these are young green soybeans. Steam them and salt them, then pop them out of the shells to eat. They are like potato chips, but better for you. They are usually frozen.

Kimchee: A mainstay of Korean cuisine, it is fermented cabbage with garlic and red chilies and it can be very hot. Use over rice or in cooking. Available in refrigerated jars.

Panko: Japanese bread crumbs that give a crisp toasted flavor.

Vietnamese pancake mix: A mixture of rice flour and cornstarch. Add water and coconut milk to make the batter. Then add the seasoning packet, which adds turmeric for a bright yellow color. Makes thin tasty crepes that are usually stuffed with shrimp and vegetables.

Shrimp crackers: Known as krupek or banh phong tom, these are like potato chips in plastic bags.

Eat as a snack. Many flavors are available.

- Janice Okun