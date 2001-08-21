NEW BUDGET NOW IN HANDS OF LAWMAKERS

The trustees of Niagara County Community College adopted a third revised budget for 2001-02 Monday night, but its fate is still in the hands of the county and state legislatures.

The trustees voted, 9-0, to adopt a plan of $30.97 million. The trustees' first budget for 2001-02 was $32 million.

Prior to the vote, President Antonette J. Cleveland said that because the State Legislature has only passed a baseline budget, the college will receive the same operating finances as in 2000-01, or $29.86 million.

Representatives of the County Legislature have committed $300,000 in tobacco revenues to NCCC, for a total county commitment of $7.2 million.

Unless additional aid is forthcoming, the college will have to live with the $662,734 in cuts made Monday, including $202,506 less for educational supplies and $91,747 less for library supplies.

"We will have to go back and restore those lines to the extent we get the state aid," said Cleveland. The trustees have also frozen some vacant positions.

"By Sept. 15, we'll know what's happening. . . . If the state aid is not there, this will not stay the way it is," said Cleveland. "There is no indication coming from our state representatives that we will not get the (additional) state aid."

"Its creative accounting," said board of trustees Chairman Ronald J. Winter.

County Legislature representatives have been telling the college to cut the budget. Originally the trustees asked the county to increase its contribution by $650,000, or 9.4 percent.

The County Legislature is scheduled to act on the college's budget plan at a meeting tonight, said Cleveland.

"It directly affects students, and therefore it directly affects me," said student trustee Andrew Freeman, referring to cuts necessary if the county and the state do not increase their contributions.

"It certainly will have an impact on the programs," said Anthony S. Gullo, head of the teachers' union. "Until it comes to the division and the department numbers, we won't know the ways it will hurt us."