A key gauge of future U.S. economic activity crept higher for the fourth straight month in July, suggesting that some improvement may lie ahead for the economy.

The New York-based Conference board said today its Index of Leading Economic Indicators rose 0.3 percent to 109.9, the same amount it rose in June.

The increase met analysts' expectations.

The index is closely watched because it indicates where the overall U.S. economy is headed in the next three to six months. It stood at 100 in 1996, its base year.

The U.S. economy has been besieged over the past year by anemic corporate earnings, plunging stock prices, massive layoffs and a downward spiral in the manufacturing sector.

The Conference Board said five of the 10 components that make up the leading indicators index increased last month: money supply, average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance, interest rate spread, average weekly manufacturing hours and index of consumer expectations.

The negative contributors to the index were stock prices, building permits, and vendor performance.