OSTROSKI GETS WRONG TYPE OF BREAK

Jerry Ostroski's football luck finally ran out Saturday night.

Now, the question is whether the broken bone he suffered in his lower right leg in the 6-3 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles will cause him to miss the entire 2001 season. And, even if it's believed the injury will heal before the end of the season, will the Bills elect to keep a roster spot open until the veteran lineman can play again?

Ostroski is expected to miss at least several weeks -- and possibly the whole season -- after he suffered a broken tibia bone on the second play of the Bills' opening drive in the game.

"I've been playing this game since seventh grade and . . . I never had (a serious injury)," Ostroski said. "I was hoping to get through without anything like this happening. I've been blessed, man. I went a long time without missing anything. They got me today."

Ostroski was pulling from his guard spot, attempting to create a hole for rookie Travis Henry when Eagles cornerback Troy Vincent rolled into the lineman's right leg. Ostroski needed assistance getting off the field and was immediately carted into the Bills' locker room. The extent of the injury should be known in the next few days. Preliminary tests showed the fracture.

"The guy worked his butt off in the offseason," quarterback Rob Johnson said. "He was playing his natural position. He was looking awesome and then this happens."

Ostroski was replaced by free agent Corey Hulsey, who played well.

"I'm sure they're going to want to come after us until Jonas and myself show them we can play in this league. Until we do that, it's not going to stop," Hulsey said. "I still have a long way to go. The guys have helped me a lot and playing in NFL Europe has helped me a lot. But these guys have been playing a long time. I'm just getting thrown right into it. It's going to be a big challenge for me."

Running back Travis Henry looked solid for the second straight week, but Shawn Bryson isn't about to concede the starting job.

Bryson rushed for 51 yards on 10 carries and played well Saturday against the Eagles after Henry left with an apparent groin injury. Last week, Bryson was held to minus-1 yard on four carries against the St. Louis Rams.

Henry finished with 31 yards on seven carries and looked strong before leaving. Sammy Morris gained 35 yards on six carries.

The upcoming week should be very important to the futures of the Bills' young punters, Brian Moorman and Jay Taylor. Both needed to impress the coaching staff because there are certain to be several veteran punters available when NFL teams make their cuts Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.

Both have shown some ability as kickoff specialists. If the Bills' punter could kick off, it would relieve placekicker Steve Christie of the duty.

Moorman had punts of 41 and 60 yards. His first was a low liner, but he bombed the second. He had a 76-yard punt called back on a penalty, but it was a liner that bounced past Brian Mitchell before the Bills downed the ball at the 6. Moorman's opening kickoff was inexplicably caught near the sideline at the 14. He also kicked to the 4 and 16.

Taylor had punts of 36 and 28 yards. He did not kick off.

Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. made a $10,000 donation before the game to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Women's Committee Foundation for the Elanor V. Millonzi Scholarship, which annually goes to a talented Western New York high school senior pursuing a music major in college. Maureen Pohlman, a graduate of Clarence Central High School, was this year's winner. She is attending Ithaca College.

The Eagles have lost 11 straight preseason road games. . . . The Bills are off today. They are scheduled to practice at 4 p.m. Monday at St. John Fisher College. . . . Not dressed for the Bills were Rob Johnson (finger), Josh Roth (hamstring), Brandon Spoon (knee) and Jon Carman (ankle). The Bills planned to evaluate Johnson's finger Monday morning before deciding whether he would practice.