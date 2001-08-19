DIGITAL BROADCASTS ARE COMING, BUT WHO CAN VIEW THEM?

Lou Verruto's TV station is having a digital twin.

Last week, WIVB Channel 4 began installing a digital transmitter to send a new signal into the ether.

Like other local broadcasters, the CBS affiliate is required to clone its programming in digital format. The deadline to do so in Buffalo is May 1, 2002, for commercial stations. Larger markets were required to go digital in 1999.

Buffalo broadcasters said they're on track to meet the May 1 deadline. Verruto, Channel 4 station manager, thinks WIVB will be ready in October, in time to broadcast NFL games in digital's high-definition format. At least, for the few households that own a high-definition set.

"In terms of picture quality, it's night and day," said Verruto.

The new era of digital television will provide sharper pictures for regular programs as well. It also brings added transmission capacity for super-sharp high-definition TV, which is currently available only to satellite subscribers. And when HDTV programming isn't on, digital's extra capacity can be used to carry extra channels, instead of just one.

"Maybe Buffalo State could have its own channel," said William Smith, owner of UPN affiliate WNGS Channel 67.

But there's a big hitch. While local broadcasters are investing millions of dollars in new transmitters, few residents will be watching the digital debut. The costly twin channel will be invisible to all but but a few households. And it may not be until 2006, when conventional analog signals disappear, that digital will finally find a wide audience, broadcasters said.

"We can't force people to go buy a TV set -- especially an expensive TV set," said Donald Moran, general manager of Fox affiliate WUTV Channel 29.

Currently, only a tiny sliver of the nation's 250 million TV sets can receive and display digital signals. Broadcasters, cable companies and TV manufacturers each say the others are holding back the technology's adoption.

To begin with, cable companies aren't required to carry both the standard signal and its digital twin. And since most households are still watching analog sets, analog gets the nod.

"Seventy to 75 percent of households get TV via cable -- if cable isn't carrying digital, what good is (having) it?" said Bill Ransom, general manager of WKBW Channel 7, Buffalo's ABC affiliate.

Without digital on cable, where the audience is, there will be little incentive to buy a TV set capable of interpreting digital signals, broadcasters say. As a result, the market for digital-capable sets will remain small and prices will stay high, they fear.

"People are still buying 30 million analog sets a year, versus 1 million digital sets," said Jeffrey Bobeck, spokesman for the National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C.

But broadcasters provide only a fraction of their programming in high-definition format, further reducing consumers' incentive to invest in digital sets, others point out.

Cable companies say not to blame them.

Adelphia Communications will look at the digital channels that local broadcasters roll out, regional vice president Tom Haywood said. But the cable company doesn't want to use limited capacity to carry duplicate copies of already-available programming. And although Adelphia offers its own brand of digital channels, 70 percent of subscribers opt for standard, analog service, making it a must that Adelphia carry stations' analog signals.

"We hope we don't get into an argument; we hope we can carry it (digital)," Haywood said. But current agreements with local stations don't require carrying digital channels, he said. Adelphia pipes TV to 65 percent of area households.

However, the Federal Communications Commission is still mulling what role cable companies will take in the digital transition. In a widely watched proceeding, the FCC is considering whether to expand cable's "must-carry" requirements of local stations to include digital signals.

Consumers face their own set of choices when they consider what TV set to buy for the digital era.

"It's safe to say that there's a good deal of confusion out there," said Bobeck of the broadcasters association.

Many consumers confuse digital TV with high definition TV. HDTV is one flavor of digital TV, which can also broadcast channels in standard definition, or SDTV format. Manufacturers offer HDTV, "HDTV-ready" and "HDTV-compatible" sets, starting at about $1,500. Some have the necessary reception equipment to interpret digital signals built-in, while others work with a set-top device costing $300 or more.

So far this year, consumers spent 2.5 times more on analog sets than on digital TVs, according to the Consumer Electronics Association.

However, despite the high price of equipment and low availability of programming, consumers are starting to adopt the new technology, retailers said. At Stereo Advantage, a 47-inch high-definition TV from Sony is a big seller, despite its $4,000 price tag, Advantage Cos. executive Al Walters said.

Among broadcast networks, CBS is acknowledged as the leader in providing high-definition programming. Much of its prime time programming and NFL game coverage is available in high-definition, Verruto said -- for the few who can receive it. But there's no assurance that high-definition programming will continue to grow. TV stations are free to use their extra digital capacity for new channels, or even to lease it to wireless communications companies.

Bobeck said that the adoption of UHF band in the 1950s and '60s could be a model for the digital transition. At first, the higher-frequency UHF stations had a low audience because few sets could receive them. But as the audience grew, more manufacturers produced sets that received both VHF and UHF band. Then in 1962, manufacturers were required to produce sets that received both bands.

"Once that happened there was a lot more consumer acceptance of UHF," Bobeck said. "We think there could be a similar situation with digital TV."