AILING HOSPITALS

None of the problems facing Western New York is more complex or urgent than those that that have enflamed its hospital care. Administrators complain about low reimbursements; insurers protest quality that is mediocre or worse; nurses strike; radiologists quit.

All have overlapping, sometimes contradictory, consequences that surge like waves in a storm, roiling the industry and threatening to swamp everything and everyone in their path, from the hospitals themselves to the patients who use them.

The issue is moving toward a new crescendo as leaders of Kaleida Health launch a full-scale offensive in a bid to win higher reimbursements from the region's three health insurance companies. They argue that, while insurance rates would go up, the increased payments are necessary to recruit the best physicians and to stem the flood of red ink that has overtaken the system's hospitals.

But the insurers are equally adamant. Per-day reimbursements are indeed lower than in other regions, they concede, but total costs are high, driven up by unnecessary admissions, longer lengths of stay and poor quality, factors influenced, to one degree or another, by the region's oversupply of hospitals.

Those are just some of the factors that will come into conflict as hospitals and insurers argue this point with Western New York's employers, the people who pay the freight in insurance premiums and who, therefore, wield tremendous influence over any action that would raise those rates. It's a difficult issue but employers should resist, at least for now.

In the end, all of these issues -- reimbursements, premiums, admissions, outcomes -- boil down to just one concept: value. It's a point author Michael Millenson made in his 1997 book, Demanding Medical Excellence. Although Western New York's hospitals are undergoing real financial stress, employers have a right to wonder whether they are receiving sufficient value for what they already pay. If they are not, why would they pay more?

Hospitals across the country are in trouble, and for many reasons. Care that used to require admission may now be provided on an outpatient basis, or even in a doctor's office. Medicare reimbursements were sliced four years ago by the federal Balanced Budget Act.

But in Western New York, many problems are self-inflicted. They include delays in closing unneeded buildings, resistance to adopting standardized, quality-enhancing techniques and a reluctance to cut loose doctors whose work falls short. To that extent, hospitals here are embracing mediocrity when they should be moving single-mindedly toward excellence. That's the way to win higher reimbursements.

Some of this work is under way. The Catholic Health System eliminated inpatient care at Our Lady of Victory Hospital despite sometimes vicious public abuse. Unfortunately, the beating it took then has frightened the Catholic system from making needed additional cuts in capacity. Kaleida says it has reduced its costs by $60 million since 1998. But progress has been too slow, limited by a destructive form of competition and the mergers that shielded weak hospitals from the market forces that might otherwise have closed some of them by now.

That, in the end, is the big issue. Overcapacity is the root from which many other problems grow like weeds. It leads to unnecessary admissions and surgeries. It depresses quality by limiting the number of procedures any one hospital can perform. It gobbles up money that could be spent to enhance quality. It allows doctors to play one hospital off against another by threatening to take their patients away from one underused facility to a different underused facility. It encourages mediocrity.

So the question is, will giving hospitals more money up front make it more likely that they will take the difficult steps that Western New York's problems demand, or will it simply allow them to continue avoiding those decisions? Before employers agree to underwrite higher reimbursements, they should first demand to see serious action. They should require proof of value.

Only when hospitals begin to treat the cancer of overcapacity more aggressively will they have a strong case for additional money from the community.