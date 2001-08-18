Jennifer Mary Bowers, a registered nurse in Sisters Hospital, and Philip A. Viverito, information coordinator for Fisher-Price, were united in marriage at 3:30 p.m. Friday in St. Christopher Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda. The Rev. Joseph P. Badding of St. Mary Church, Gasport, performed the ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Paul M. and Mary K. Bowers of Amherst. Philip J. and Lynne M. Viverito of Town of Tonawanda are the bridegroom's parents. A reception was given in Salvatore's Italian Gardens. The couple will be at home in Depew after a trip to Orlando, Fla.

The bride is a graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School and Erie Community College and the bridegroom is a graduate of Sweet Home High School.