ANSWERS WORSE THAN HOSPITAL PROBLEM

Anthony Gioia's My View (July 22) raises important points but does so in an alarmingly incomplete manner.

Yes, our community's health care system is bleeding badly, with a loss of difficult-to-replace specialists and struggling hospitals. And yes, increasing numbers of our fellow citizens are traveling to Cleveland and Rochester to receive high quality care that we used to receive here. And finally, there is a real risk that Children's Hospital, and even one of our major local health care systems, may eventually close as a result.

Gioia, however, does not address the obvious issues that he raises. I believe that most Western New Yorkers would not mind the possible loss of our health care resources and jobs as much as they would mind the alternatives. Raising the amount of money that goes into health care here would obviously require higher health care premiums, and raising premiums would undoubtedly drive more business out of Western New York. Health care costs, after all, represent the only good deal that businesses in our area receive. Who wants to give up his or her job when companies leave in order to bail out the ailing local health care providers?

The other alternative seems equally intolerable: cutting public payrolls through regionalism programs. Except for a few examples, those initiatives have met with only tepid support. Enacting these reforms would lower the tax burden, allowing companies to pay somewhat more to support the health care community, but would do so at the cost of stable local jobs, many of which are tied to local political entities. I do not believe that local public employees would like to see consolidation which would ultimately reduce their union bargaining power or eliminate jobs.

Freeing up funds for health care through Medicaid reform and tax reduction is simply not even worth discussing; our legislators have repeatedly sold out on this issue, and in New York we do have the finest health care for the destitute in the World.

Admittedly, our current course leads toward certain destruction, as we lose the foundation (like our once-excellent health care) of our community. But we live with the choices we make here, and our children can simply live elsewhere. After all, we still have, for the time being, a beautiful, comfortable community with remarkable resources for those of us who remain and have jobs. Maybe traveling for complex health care is a price that we are willing to pay to continue with what we have.

STEVE EVANS

Buffalo