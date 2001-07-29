SHIRLEY AND GERALD REEB/50 YEARS

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Reeb of Cheektowaga celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their marriage vows in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, followed by a gathering in the Little White House, Williamsville.

Reeb and Shirley Robinson were married June 30, 1951, in Mother of Divine Grace Catholic Church, Cheektowaga.

He is a retired route driver for Kaufman's Bakery.

The couple has 11 children, 27 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.