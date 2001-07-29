MARK IT DOWN

Monday: The Cattaraugus County Fair opens at the fairgrounds on Route 353 in Little Valley for a six-day run. Highlight is the grandstand performance at 8:30 p.m. Thursday by country singer Terri Clark.

Wednesday: The largest exhibit of souvenirs from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition goes on display in the University at Buffalo Art Gallery, in the UB Center for the Arts on the North Campus, with an opening reception from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The show continues through Sept. 30.

Thursday: Blues-rock singer Eddie Money headlines this week's Thursday at the Square show in Lafayette Square. Kicking things off at 5 p.m. are Rufus Maneuvers and the Swillberries.

Friday: Del McCoury, who has one of the tallest reputations in bluegrass music, comes to Earl's Sunshine Park, Routes 16 and 39, Chaffee, for a show at 7 p.m. Also on the bill are Karl Shiflett and Big Country Show and the Rarely Herd.

Saturday: The annual Fleet Waterfest brings boats and boat lovers together for a variety of activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along the Buffalo waterfront from LaSalle Park to Tifft Farm Nature Preserve, with most of the attractions centered in Erie Basin Marina. There will be free boat tours, environmental displays, refreshments and live entertainment for adults and children.

Members of the Buffalo Quarters Historical Society stage their seventh annual re-enactment of the final leg of the Underground Railroad passage out of slavery -- the crossing of the Niagara River from the foot of West Ferry Street to freedom in Canada. The program begins at 7 p.m. in Broderick Park.