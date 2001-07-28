SHARE REBATE WITH THOSE WHO NEED HELP

I went to the mailbox yesterday and inside was a letter from the IRS. My heart skipped a couple of beats and my palms grew sweaty, but opening the letter, I understood that it was a notice explaining that my tax-cut check was on the way.

My mind did a couple of quick flips as I tried to decide what I might do with this long-awaited windfall. I could save the money for my kids' college education; I could spend it on a couple of tickets to a professional sports game; I could pay a couple of credit card bills; or I could just do what the government wants me to do and put it back into circulation.

Suddenly, my mind shifted to those people who are exempt from the tax cut. Believe it or not, there are people out there who will not get the happy letter from the IRS. Wasn't there a way to include everyone in this little windfall? Can't a government that has spent $20 million on psychics find a way to include the downtrodden?

Yet, I'm not one to look a gift-horse in the mouth. I do appreciate the extra cabbage. Still, the thought occurred to me -- what if I sent away just $10 of my refund check to an organization that might earmark it to some of those people that aren't included?

Ten dollars -- forty quarters; two hundred nickels -- not a big deal. It's one less pizza, or a couple of minutes at the casino or three less beers. It's not a huge sacrifice and it might make a difference in someone's life. Wouldn't that make the tax cut more important?

I plan on sending my two hundred nickels to the Buffalo City Mission. I've seen its work and appreciate that it is around to help out the less fortunate. Yet, there are a lot of organizations out there that might make your 10 bucks go further. How about cancer research or the Heart Association? What about the Western New York Food Bank or the Salvation Army? I'm quite sure that the 10 bucks that you donate out of your tax cut will do you more good than you ever imagined. It's sure better than wasting the money on psychics.

Forty quarters -- you'll hardly miss it.

CLIFFORD J. FAZZOLARI

Blasdell