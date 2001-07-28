BUSINESSES AT MARKET BLAST PLAN FOR FACE-LIFT

The city's promise of a $300,000 face-lift for the City Market area has some local business owners scorning the improvements.

The proposed plan includes repaving the market parking lot, expanding the sidewalks along East Market Street to 15 feet wide, landscaping a 60-foot section along Pine Avenue and improving lighting in the area.

The project, which should be completed by the end of fall, would temporarily close the market's entrance at Pine Avenue at East Market Street, a move some local store owners fear will hinder business.

"If they detour the accessibility, they'll also detour the business," said Michael Poletti, owner of Mangia Cakes and More restaurant, 712 E. Market St.

Poletti circulated a petition among local businesses to protest the entrance closing. Six people signed it.

However, he did not submit the petition to the City Council on the advice of Robert J. Antonucci, project manager for the Community Development Department. Instead, he asked the development manager to rework the plan so the entrance would not be closed. Poletti added that Antonucci never responded to his request.

But the plan remains the same.

Antonucci said it would not be practical to leave the entrance open. He added that customers will have to drive only another 50 feet before they reach the market's second entrance.

The Community Development Department will present the proposal to the City Council for review on Tuesday.

The project is the second of two phases in a city plan to rebuild the area. The completion of the second phase this fall will mark the end of the city's $1.1 million investment in the market. Phase one included paving the north end of the parking lot, installing new lighting and demolishing the old stalls used by vendors during the farmer's market.

By rejuvenating the City Market area, officials hope to draw in new businesses, Antonucci said.

"There's a lot of vacant storefronts and we're hoping to entice businesses," he said.

Alfonse Muto, who leases the market from the city, said the renovations also will create a pleasant atmosphere.

"Here you can create something that's people-friendly," he said. "It creates a different atmosphere. If you can do that, you're kind of getting at something."

Muto's father, Victor Muto, who owns the New York Fish Market at 745 E. Market St., agreed that bringing new businesses into the marketplace will help those already existing.

He added that closing one entrance would not deter that much business.