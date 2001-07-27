PLANE IS FORCED TO LAND AFTER PILOT IS STRICKEN

A passenger jet bound for London was forced to make an emergency landing in Las Vegas when its pilot suffered a heart attack.

American Airlines Flight 136 from Los Angeles landed safely Wednesday night at McCarran International Airport, airport spokeswoman Linda Healey said.

The passengers included a nurse and a doctor who tended to the pilot while another officer flew the jet. The pilot, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Desert Springs Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

McCarran officials were notified of the pilot's symptoms shortly after the Boeing 777 took off, Healey said.

When it landed, paramedics rushed to the plane and removed the pilot. Healey said the flight's 214 passengers remained on board for about an hour until a gate at the airport became available. They had to stay overnight and left Las Vegas Thursday morning.