BILL CLOSES LOOPHOLE ON ANIMAL PRIZES

It takes a bit of luck to win lizards and other critters at local carnivals, and all too often that luck doesn't extend to the live animal.

Giving away live animals as prizes at fairs has been outlawed for a number of years, but some carnivals get around it by giving a stuffed animal as a prize and offering to exchange it with a dime or quarter for the real thing.

The State Legislature has passed a bill, which is awaiting Gov. George E. Pataki's signature, that closes that loophole.

"Folks will find any way to promote or do what they want to promote," state Sen. Mary Lou Rath, R-Williamsville, said.

She sponsored the bill in the Senate that prohibits giving away or exchanging live animals, with the exception of purebred livestock or fish, in any game, drawing, contest, sweepstakes or other promotion.

So those "lucky" 10-year-olds winning lizards and other critters soon will have to settle for stuffed animals, or the old standby, goldfish.

"During fair season it is a constant problem," said Barbara Carr, executive director of the Erie County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. "We're spending hours and hours and hours on this because someone is skirting the law."

She said the SPCA often gets calls about the exchanges from people visiting a fair or carnival.

The SPCA responds to the calls, but cannot stop the game because technically it is legal.

"It kept us spinning our wheels. We knew there was probably nothing we could do," she said.

"They get put in the car while the people are still looking around," Rath said of the critters.

"You're also not making sure you're giving the animal to a person who wants it."

Carr said the SPCA has seen creatures such as lizards and other small amphibians to mice and even rabbits given away at carnivals.

"The intent of the law was that animals not be given away," she said.

Besides saving the creatures from possible poor care, dehydration and even death, the SPCA notes some of the lizards can pass on salmonella poisoning.

The bill amends a section of the agriculture and markets law to make it clear that the giveaways are not permitted.

The change does not affect the exception for livestock, fish and animals given away in conjunction with a cooperative extension or other agricultural vocational program authorized by the state.