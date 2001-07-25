RICHER SENIORS MAY GET TAX EXEMPTIONS

LITTLE VALLEY -- Cattaraugus County legislators will hold a public hearing beginning at 3 p.m. today on a law to increase the income limit for senior citizens to be eligible for property tax exemptions.

The level hasn't been increased in three years.

Legislator D. John Zimbardi, R-Little Valley, proposes making the maximum income level $16,500 for senior citizens, who would receive a 50 percent exemption on property taxes.

MRC Bearings workers reject contract

JAMESTOWN -- It's back to the drawing board for management and more than 600 unionized workers at MRC Bearings' Jamestown and Falconer plants.

Members of the Local 338, United Auto Workers, on Sunday rejected a three-year contract 345-178. The first year of the plan offered raises between 25 and 40 cents an hour for three categories of employees, and in the the second year, between 30 and 35 cents per hour.

In the third year, one category of workers would receive raises of 35 cents an hour while two other groups would receive lump-sum bonuses of $800. The current contract runs until Oct. 17.

Marketing group helps sponsor ALS run

DUNKIRK -- Triad Marketing Group of Buffalo has become a major sponsor of the Billy Mead ALS 5K Run for Research, which will be held at Point Gratiot on Aug. 5, beginning at 10 a.m.

The run is sanctioned by the U.S. Association for Track and Field. A 2-mile walk and run for children ages 5 to 12 will follow the 5K race.

Proceeds will go to Project ALS, a nonprofit organization that funds research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Applications for the event are available at various businesses in northern Chautauqua County or at www.cbs4u.com/als. Donations for research can be sent to P.O. Box 466, Dunkirk, N.Y. 14048.

AAA opens enlarged center in Batavia

BATAVIA -- Officials of AAA Western and Central New York took part Tuesday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that formally opened a relocated and enlarged Batavia Travel Center.

Marguerite Dispenza Hambleton, chief executive officer, and John N. Walsh III, chairman of the board of directors, joined Lori Stupp, the center's manager, in front of the 3,000-square-foot office at 8351 Lewiston Road in the Tops Market Plaza.

Fredonia hires firm to help find water

FREDONIA -- The Village of Fredonia, which is seeking other sources of water to ensure an adequate water supply, has hired a geological firm from Fairport.

The board will spend as much as $5,000 for Moody & Associates to study potential water sources.

During a workshop meeting last week, board members said there is a good possibility of finding productive wells near the reservoir.

The village, which obtains its water from a reservoir in the Town of Pomfret, anticipates there may be a shortage in 10 years.

In other action, the board:

Hired the Jamestown law firm of Wright, Wright & Hampton to handle a zoning case before the Appellate Division in Rochester.

Elaine Maloney and others are challenging the decision of the Zoning Board of Appeals that would allow a 95-unit assisted living facility to be constructed on Howard and Water streets.

Hired Bacik, Karpinski Associates to do preliminary engineering work for a water line on Howard Street from the bridge to Seymour Street. The fee was capped at $5,000.

Retained engineers O'Brien & Gere of Buffalo to do an environmental assessment for a vacant lot at 71 Water St. The village is considering purchasing the property for an additional downtown parking lot. The fee was capped at $2,500.

Approved a three-year agreement with the non-uniformed employees effective last June 1 through May 31, 2004. No terms were made public, pending the outcome of the union's vote.