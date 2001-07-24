SPORTS TODAY

Armstrong's Tour seems in the bag

There are more than 450 miles still to ride in this year's Tour de France, but for Lance Armstrong and his rivals, the race is as good as over.

The Texan's big lead means he is almost certain to win a third consecutive title when the tour ends on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

Armstrong took control of the race with a commanding performance in the tough mountain stages of the Alps and Pyrenees that convinced rivals and observers he is unbeatable.

He maintained his lead today in the 15th stage, which was won by Rik Verbrugghe. He took the 145-mile stage, the longest in this year's race, edging Marco Pinotti at the line after a group of 25 riders finished clear of the pack.

Armstrong came home with the main bunch 15 minutes later, retaining his lead of five minutes and five seconds over second-placed Jan Ullrich.

Michael Boogerd was the only rider in the 25-man break who was less than an hour behind Armstrong in the overall standings. Boogerd, who finished seventh, moved up eight places to eighth, still more than 16 minutes behind Armstrong.

"Armstrong is an exceptional champion who takes his place among the all-time greats," said Walter Godefroot, team manager for Ullrich.

Ullrich, the 1997 champion, is widely regarded as in his best ever form. Yet in almost every mountain stage, he has pulled ahead of Armstrong only to be overtaken in the final stretch.

"I don't know what I should do," Ullrich said after Armstrong won the grueling first mountain stage. "I did everything well -- except for Lance."

UB picked seventh in preseason MAC poll

Coming off a football season where they finished 10-1, the Toledo Rockets were tabbed today as the preseason favorite in the Mid-American Conference by members of the media. The University at Buffalo, under the direction of first-year coach Jim Hofher, was picked to finish seventh in the East Division. The Rockets were selected to finish first by 36 of 51 voters to win the West Division, and will be challenged by Western Michigan, who picked up 14 first-place votes and Northern Illinois. Ball State, picked to finish fourth in the West, is the only other school in the division to gain a first-place vote. Central Michigan was picked fifth and Eastern Michigan was picked sixth.

In the East Division, four-time defending champion Marshall was selected to finish first and earned 41 first-place votes followed by Ohio (7 first-place votes), Miami University (1) and Akron (2). Bowling Green, Kent State and UB round out the division.

Tyson's next fight may be in Denmark

Mike Tyson could be headed to Denmark for his first fight in almost a year.

"It looks good," Shelly Finkel, Tyson's adviser, said Monday of the possibility that Tyson would fight Danish boxer Brian Nielsen on Sept. 8 in Copenhagen.

Mogens Palle, Nielsen's promoter, told Danish media that he has sent a "ready-to-be-signed contract" to Finkel.

Finkel declined further comment, but a source close to the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that talks have been going on for a few weeks, and an agreement could be reached soon.

Showtime has a contract with Tyson, and HBO has a deal with Lennox Lewis. The networks have talked about cooperating on a non-title bout between those two fighters. HBO, however, prefers that Lewis first get a shot at regaining the WBC and IBF titles in a rematch with Hasim Rahman.

As the No. 1 WBC contender, Tyson is in line for a mandatory challenge in November. Whether that will happen is unclear.

Meanwhile, Tyson needs to get in fighting shape because he has not fought since Andrew Golota quit after two rounds Oct. 20 at Auburn Hills, Mich. In fact, Tyson's last three fights have lasted a total of only 10 minutes, 41 seconds.

Fedorov-Kournikova: are they or aren't they?

Are Sergei and Anna married?

A British tabloid says they are.

Her father and management company say they aren't.

The Sun, a London newspaper, reported Monday that Red Wings star Sergei Fedorov and tennis player Anna Kournikova have wed in Moscow. The story -- headlined "Tennis Babe Anna Weds" -- is supported by quotes from Fedorov's mother.

"It was a lovely ceremony," Fedorov's mother, Natalia, is quoted as saying. "I am very happy to be Anna's mother-in-law."

The story, which contains several factual errors about Fedorov, contends that the couple was married in a small ceremony at a registrar's office in Moscow sometime during the two weeks of Wimbledon, June 25-July 9.

"No, it's not true," said Lindsey Evans, a spokeswoman for Kournikova's management company, Octagon. "She's not married."

Mike Liut, Fedorov's agent for the past three years, said, "I cannot confirm it." Liut said he did not know if Fedorov had been in Moscow earlier this summer.

A Reuters story from Moscow reported that Kournikova's father, Sergei, denied the betrothal.

"Anna is in Florida at the moment and has begun training," he said. "Only yesterday I spoke with her on the phone, and I think she would be very surprised to hear about this latest rumor."

Fedorov, 31, and Kournikova, 20, have been seen together for several years and have been the subject of considerable gossip.

It will be a boy for Graf and Agassi

Andre Agassi revealed that he and Steffi Graf (right) will be parents of a baby boy in December.

Agassi, No. 1 in the ATP Champions Race, is in Los Angeles to compete in the Mercedes Benz Cup. Interviewed after his practice time, Agassi said the news of him becoming a father has been "a lot of wonderful. It's great. I've never been a father before."

Agassi, the current Australian Open champion, was asked if he would defend his title next January.

"Rumor has it that infants eat and sleep a lot, so travel might be very possible. I just pray for everything to be healthy and good."

Graf retired from the women's tour in 1999. She is the last player to win the Grand Slam.

In first-round matches Monday, defending champion Michael Chang outlasted Noam Behr of Israel, 6-2, 7-5. Chang was down, 1-5, in the second set before rallying. Also, Britain's Greg Rusedski topped Paradorn Srichaphan of Thailand, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Agassi, seeded third, is scheduled to play his first-round match tonight.

Around & About

Ian Thorpe set his second world record of the world championships at Fukuoka, Japan, winning the 800 meter freestyle final today in 7 minutes, 39.16 seconds.

Australian teammate Grant Hackett also went under the old world record, finishing second in 7:40.34.

Thorpe set the previous world mark of 7 minutes, 41.59 to win the Australian trials at Hobart in March of 2001. Thorpe, who held freestyle world records at 200, 400 and 800 meters going into the championships, improved one of his own world marks for the second time in three days.

Eric Lindros, who hasn't played in the NHL since May 2000, said Monday he has been invited to Canada's pre-Olympic camp. Olympic team executive director Wayne Gretzky has already said that if Lindros is not back playing in the NHL this fall he won't be among the players selected for the final 23-man roster in December.

University of Florida football player Eraste Autin remained in critical condition, four days after collapsing during an informal workout. Autin, a freshman fullback, has been comatose since he collapsed Thursday afternoon.

A judge has tossed a lawsuit by former major-league pitcher John Montefusco against ESPN, ruling that being compared to O.J. Simpson is not defamation. Montefusco sued over a March 19, 2000, broadcast on ESPN's "SportsCenter 2000" that compared his prosecution on domestic-violence charges to the trial of Simpson for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

Liz Johnson of Cheektowaga is in 19th place after the second round of the PWBA Clabber Girl Greater Terre Haute (Ind.) Open. Johnson has a total pinfall of 2,359. Anne Marie Duggan of Edmond, Okla. leads the tournament at 2,618.