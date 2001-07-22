NEW IN PAPER

The River King by Alice Hoffman (Berkley, $14). The small Massachusetts town of Haddan looks like a picture postcard of a New England village. A river runs through it, and a ghost haunts it. The spirit is that of a misfit student at a private school who recently drowned. Was his death an accident, a suicide -- or something worse? Flourishes of the fantastic swim like silvery fish through Hoffman's fable of loves lost and found, of sorrowful souls seeking redemption as she melds the magical with the mundane in typically evocative fashion.

Wild Decembers by Edna O'Brien (Mariner/Houghton Mifflin, $13). With a title taken from an Emily Bronte poem, O'Brien's finely wrought novel of love and revenge tells of the triangle formed by a devoted sister, her protective brother and a newcomer who shatters their peaceful lives in western Ireland.

White Teeth by Zadie Smith (Vintage, $14). Smith, born in 1975, won a clutch of prestigious awards, as well as comparisons to Dickens and Thackeray, with this bestselling first novel she wrote in her final year at Britain's Cambridge University. Her exuberant, often playful portrait of modern, melting-pot London focuses on the long friendship between Archie Jones and Samad Iqbal, a Bengali Muslim by birth but a longtime Londoner. Smith takes on the grand themes of love and fate, mixes them with multiculturalism and a swirl of subplots, and lets us eavesdrop on her colorful characters as if they were our neighbors.

Savage Shore: Life and Death with Nicaragua's Last Shark Hunters by Edward Marriott (Owl, $15). The deadly bull shark, which thrives in fresh and saltwater, is both a source of terror and income for those who live in the impoverished wilds of Nicaragua. So Marriott discovers as he makes the dangerous trek along the San Juan River to meet with the last of the shark fishermen. He also finds that the shark is a metaphor for Latin America's history.

-- Knight Ridder Newspapers