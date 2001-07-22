HERD BATS PICK UP THE SLACK

Those late-night phone calls from Cleveland have really hurt the Buffalo Bisons in past seasons. Maybe the one that came just before midnight Friday won't be as devastating as you'd initially think.

Orchard Park native Dave Hollins, the heart and soul of the Herd this season, had his contract purchased by the Indians when outfielder/DH Ellis Burks was put on the disabled list with a broken thumb.

In its first game without Hollins, the middle of the Bisons' lineup picked up the slack just as it must to keep the club on cruise control to a North Division title. Karim Garcia and Danny Peoples both clouted two-run homers Saturday as Buffalo held off the Durham Bulls, 8-6, before a Dunn Tire Park crowd of 12,229.

Hollins hit .302 with 14 homers and a team-high 58 RBIs for the Bisons. This is Hollins' first trip to the majors since he was with Toronto in June 1999, and Cleveland is his seventh big-league team.

"Everybody was pumped, man," Peoples said of the team's reaction to the news. "How could you not be? He was a great guy to have in the clubhouse and we all learned a whole lot from him."

"We're really happy for him," Garcia added. "He deserves it. He's been carrying this team most of the year."

With Burks out, the Indians were looking for another solid right-handed bat. A .353 average against lefties this year made Hollins a logical choice.

"His numbers are real good and he's a quality big-league ballplayer with a lot of experience," said manager Eric Wedge. "He's a guy we believe can go up there and help them."

The hot-hitting Garcia will take over Hollins' cleanup slot. His two-run homer to left-center in the third was his 15th of the year, snapping a tie with Hollins for the club lead, and gave Buffalo a 5-2 lead. Garcia was 3 for 5 Saturday and is hitting .322 in July; his average over the season's first three months was just .216.

"Ever since the all-star break, I've felt better and been swinging a good bat," said Garcia. "I'm really happy with how I'm doing right now. . . . I feel very good, very confident that I'm going to have a good at-bat."

"He's a guy who's battled through some tough times offensively this year," Wedge said. ". . .He has a tremendous amount of ability and he's a guy we're going to count on as we head into the last month of the season."

Peoples, the No. 5 hitter, went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the first and a two-run homer to left in the seventh (his 14th) that pushed Buffalo's lead to 7-4.

It was the game's key blow as Durham responded with a two-run eighth to get close, an inning that also featured the second ejection of Wedge in two days by umpire Scott Nelson. Wedge was tossed for arguing Nelson's safe call at first as Durham's Toby Hall crossed the bag ahead of the tag by first baseman Chris Coste. An out would have produced an inning-ending double play and kept the Herd's lead at 7-5. Instead, Hall was ruled safe and Mike Caruso scored to make it 7-6.

"He (Nelson) thought (Hall) was on the bag when (Coste) tagged him but I was pretty positive he tagged him before he got to the bag," Wedge said. "He saw the tag. He just thought their guy was on the bag."

The Bulls couldn't pull even as Buffalo closer David Riske struck out Bobby Smith to end the inning. After an RBI double by Alex Andreopolous in the bottom of the inning pushed the Bisons' lead to two, Riske tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save to preserve the win for starter Jamie Walker (4-1).

The Bisons have won six of their last seven and are 8-3 since the all-star break, doubling their division lead from 5 1/2 games into double figures.

"Guys' arms are a little reenergized and their legs are back under them a little bit," Peoples said. "We can look forward to September. We have a real good chance of competing in the playoffs. That goal is at hand for us and we can see it more clearly. That makes it a lot more fun."