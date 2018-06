Mr. and Mrs. Casimer Jurek of Derby celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends.

Jurek and Barbara Zandrowicz were married June 21, 1941, in St. Luke's Catholic Church, Buffalo.

He is retired from New York Central Railroad and as a custodian for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

The couple has six children, 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.