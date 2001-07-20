MASS ASCENT OF BALLOONS BEGINS TONIGHT

More than 35 hot-air balloons will ascend into the sky over Wellsville about 6 p.m. today.

The mass lighter-than-air display is the main attraction of the 26th annual Great Wellsville Balloon Rally, which will host four launches -- all rising from about 10 acres in Island Park -- at various times before noon Sunday.

The skies look accommodating. The National Weather Service in Buffalo said Thursday it did not see any precipitation in the Allegany County forecast until Sunday afternoon at the earliest.

And that, said rally committee Chairwoman Kathryn Ross, means "we'll have four good launches -- and we're due."

The rally over the past few years has scrubbed several launches because of hostile weather, threatening weather or high winds.

Thus far, 35 balloonists have signed up for the rally.

"But we always have more who register when they show up," Ross said.

Ideally, balloon launches are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m. Sunday. But flight times vary depending on pilot preparedness and weather.

Ken Krieger, a meteorologist for the Federal Aviation Administration as well as a balloon pilot, monitors conditions at reporting stations surrounding Wellsville and advises balloonists.

Typically, crowds larger than 15,000 gather at Island Park and nearby to watch the ascents. Other people are in chase vehicles, following the balloons from launch to touchdown, loading up the balloon envelopes and baskets for the return trip to Wellsville.

Informal chasers -- people who want to watch the flight as long as possible -- trail behind.

There are rewards. Traditionally, the balloon pilot offers a bottle of champagne or sparkling grape juice to the owner of the property that ends up as a landing site. And pilots occasionally offer chase volunteers future rides.

With one of Wellsville's main bridges over the Genesee River closed for replacement, Police Chief James Cicirello is urging patience by spectators.

He said he'll have officers directing traffic into and out of the park area beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

And he is recommending that people stop at one of the parking lots on the periphery of the village to use the free shuttle-bus service being offered for the rally.

Parking at the park itself will be restricted to those people with handicap permits, rally workers and balloon crews.

Cicirello has also asked that spectators who park on village streets be sure they are not blocking private driveways.

Between launches Saturday, spectators will be able to visit Main Street, where the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce and area merchants will offer an outdoor fair of sorts, featuring sales and vendor booths. Several blocks will be off-limits to traffic.