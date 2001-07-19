SWEET AND SOUR

Love - you have to love it.

It's now 11 years and counting. That's how long America has had a knockdown love affair with Julia Roberts. It is, if anything, stronger than it's ever been. If America loved this woman any more she probably couldn't leave the house at all. She's got an Oscar on her mantle these days. Time Magazine smacked her beautiful, wide-mouthed face on the cover and offered her up as our "Best Movie Star." And her new movie "America's Sweethearts" is sure to do the kind of business that justifies her $20 million salaries.

It's an entertaining and endearing Julia Roberts comedy. That's what's good about it. That's also what's bad about it.

It's about a couple of movie stars who are "splitsville," (as Walter Winchell used to bark) but agree to go to a movie junket to make nice for the press and attempt salvaging their tottering careers.

The announcement that Roberts and long-time beau Benjamin Bratt had split virtually coincided with the planned junket for "America's Sweethearts," which was then aborted for separate - but still mysterious - reasons (bad test screenings and ending problems is one story).

One more thing. Roberts doesn't have the big, spoiled-rotten movie star role in "America's Sweethearts"; the jaw-droppingly beautiful Catherine Zeta-Jones does. Roberts plays her formerly fat sister, a woman in self-esteem hell who also functions as her megalomaniac sister's assistant, the one who scrambles her eggs in the morning, keeps her running on schedule all day, salves her unassuageable ego and tucks her cluelessly self-adoring self into bed at night (that is, when her new and ridiculous boyfriend from Spain isn't there to do the honors).

The plot of "America's Sweethearts" is that the star's discarded husband and the formerly fat sister fall in love - right there on a troubled movie junket in Nevada while 300 fame-dependent members of the movie press wait for the "genius" director to deliver the film.

The mousy sister is the role Roberts chose for herself - a sweet Sandra Bullock role. And who can blame her? That sort of image-engineering is how you keep your per-movie price at $20 million.

And now for a little news: "America's Sweethearts" could have been great - really great. The first half hour of it already is. It's so good that it's hard not to think that, by God, somebody's actually figured out how to make a modern version of a '30s screwball comedy.

For those not in the loop of movie history, there was a certain spectacularly fast and lunatic kind of movie comedy that Hollywood made to perfection for about 15 years - from the early '30s to some late-comers in the mid-'40s. The town completely stopped knowing how to make them about 30 years ago. I'm talking about movies like Howard Hawks' "Bringing Up Baby" and "His Girl Friday," Gregory LaCava's "My Man Godfrey" and William Wellman's "Nothing Sacred." Peter Bogdanovich was the last to have notable luck making a modern one with "What's Up, Doc."

Well, the director here is Joe Roth - film director, studio head, former Disney production chief and the executive usually credited with figuring out, among other things, that screenwriter Nora Ephron was a director of huge potential (see "Sleepless in Seattle" for how that hunch turned out). If you collect trivia, he's also from the family involved in one of the most important First Amendment cases ever decided, Roth vs. the United States in 1957 (when young Joe Roth was nine).

Billy Crystal co-wrote "America's Sweethearts" and co-stars as a cynical Hollywood press agent extraordinaire.

That first half hour has the EXACT feel of a great Hollywood screwball comedy - the rhythm, the lines, the wry and joyous performances.

Catch Stanley Tucci, for instance, is a sclerotic studio head yelling at his favorite press agent: "There was only one genius in the whole business - Senor Wences! (Sticks up his hand as if talking through it.) A little lipstick, a little hair and the guy was in business for 85 years."

Catherine Zeta-Jones is every bit as gifted a comic actress as she is jaw-droppingly beautiful. She plays the unbelievably spoiled movie star who really does think that the world is just a tiny extension of herself. Hank Azaria, with a hilariously broad Spanish accent, does a killer turn as Zeta-Jones' new lover. And John Cusack, as the cuckolded and discarded husband, is a movie star now so deep in insecurity and depression that he can barely distinguish his medications from his herbal remedies.

So help me, the greats in the screwball comedy trade - Cary Grant, Carole Lombard, Katharine Hepburn - could only look on what they all do in the first half hour of "America's Sweethearts" (and sometimes later, too) and clap their fool mitts off. Finally, there's a modern movie comedy that "gets it," that really understands what the screwball comedies were doing.

Then, alas, money takes over. Or rather romantic comedy business as usual. It goes all soft in the center, like an old and stale Caramelo. When you're paying an actress that much money (and when she's such a universally loved franchise besides) you can't always go for the cinematic long ball. You just have to meet the ball and make sure you don't leave Julia, dear Julia, standing on base. As long as the movie knocks her home and across the plate, it's done it's job.

"America's Sweethearts" does its job very nicely.

Among the other things that go discouragingly soft in "America's Sweethearts" is the glorious potential for satire of that great American hype ritual, the entertainment press junket. There's a great film - black-hearted right down to the spool - to be made about such things and this is far from it. There's one nice little sideswipe at the kind of press denizen found at press junkets - the one who asks theatrically aggressive questions of the star and then, when the interview is over, fawns over the star and asks for an autograph or six.

The ending goes almost completely kerflooey. It was at least one rewrite (and maybe a re-shoot too) away from ending the whole thing in the blaze of comedy glory it deserved.

But hey, if you don't love Julia Roberts these days - at least a little - you're probably also committing major felonies on the sly.

Even if you don't, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Hank Azaria and Stanley Tucci give you just enough of the spirit of some of the greatest film comedies ever made in America.

All that really matters in our zeitgeist is whether Julia Roberts scores in "America's Sweethearts," and that she does, that she does.

MOVIE

Review

America's Sweethearts

*** 1/2

(Out of four)

Rated:PG-13

Julia Roberts, Catherine Zeta-Jones, John Cusack and Billy Crystal, above, in romantic comedy about troubled movie stars and their entourages.

Opening Friday in area theaters.