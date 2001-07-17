EMMY NOMINEES' PRICES GO UP

Things change slowly at the television academy as it continues its long march toward irrelevance," writes Lisa de Moraes of this year's Emmy nominees in the Washington Post.

She notes that, mostly, nominees have simply been recycled from last year. The critic notes that five of "The West Wing" actors who were nominated in the supporting categories -- Allison Janney, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford and Richard Schiff -- are demanding more money. "Each actor makes about $30,000 per episode . . . which means each earned only about $700,000 last season, and if that's not hardship, what is?"

When you are as hit-huge as Destiny's Child, you need a hit-huge shrink to listen to your problems.

That's why the brilliant editor of Interview magazine, Ingrid Sischy, sent "The Sopranos" Lorraine Bracco to talk to Beyonce Knowles, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, the children of Destiny.

These wonderful girls let off a lot of steam about how everybody can be different and still be sexy, with the latter situation being "a state of mind." They also sound off on how they want to help young women to greater self-esteem and discuss the racism they have endured. Although they don't name any specific airlines, it's the airlines they attack for being racist.

Oh, enough already: Love, love, love the whole whiz bang of Russell Crowe joining Nicole Kidman for an overnight stay at Wakaya Club off the northeast coast of Fiji's main island, Viti Levu.

In the first place, if Kidman and Crowe wanted to be romantic, it would have happened ages ago, since they've known each other for all their Australian acting years. He had an unnamed female with him for the overnight. Nicole had her children with her.