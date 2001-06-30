Andrew T. Winegarden and his bride, Jeanne M. Hungerford, will be at home in Jacksonville, Fla., where he is a health and physical education teacher in Landmark Middle School.

The daughter and stepdaughter of Dorothy and Ben DePiazza of Jacksonville and the son of Cynthia and Thomas Winegarden of North Tonawanda were married June 23 at 6 p.m. in the Hilltop Club, Orange Park, Fla., where a reception was given. The Rev. Dr. Roger Brennon, president emeritus of Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, performed the ceremony.

A graduate of Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, the bride attended University of North Florida and is a regional floating retail manager for Cracker Barrel.

The bridegroom, a graduate of North Tonawanda High School and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, also is baseball and football coach at the Landmark school. They left for a cruise to Key West, Fla., and Mexico.