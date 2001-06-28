PLANS BENEFIT LUNCHEON

Lynn Klein is chairwoman of the 22nd annual Merrill Molien Haven House Scholarship Luncheon to be sponsored by Sisterhood of Temple Beth Zion at noon July 12 in Broder Center, 700 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Proceeds will benefit an educational scholarship for victims of domestic violence. Stephanie Eghigian, Haven House coordinator of community resources, will be the speaker. Maxine Weissman is co-chairwoman of the luncheon. Reservations are being taken at the temple office, 836-6565.