MARK A. CLEMENT, ELECTRICIAN, FOREMAN

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark A. Clement, an electrician and lifelong East Amherst resident, will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville, after prayers at 9:30 in Urban Brothers Funeral Home, 6685 Transit Road, East Amherst. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Clement, 48, died Saturday (June 23, 2001) in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a three-year battle against cancer.

A graduate of Williamsville High School and Erie Community College, he served in the Army Reserve. He worked for 24 years as an electrician and foreman at Heim Electric Corp. and moved to the American Axle support group in Cheektowaga six months before becoming ill.

Clement was a member of the Getzville Businessmen's Association; A.J. Jurek Post 1672, American Legion; and St. Mary's Holy Name Society.

He also was sergeant-at-arms of the Crow's Nest Fishing Club and was a Lou Gehrig League baseball manager and coach for 10 years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Sharon M. Szulist; three sons, Jeffrey, Mark and Michael, all of East Amherst; his parents, Everett and Gertrude Bieger of East Amherst; and two brothers, Robert of Cheektowaga and Peter of New Jersey.

