N.Y. FIRM LAYS OFF 95 WORKERS

IEC Electronics Corp. plans to lay off about 95 employees due to lagging sales.

The cuts result from a downturn in the telecommunications industry, which make up about half of the company's overall sales, said Thomas Lovelock, IEC's president and CEO.

Earlier this year, the company laid off about 70 employees. The most recent round of cuts began last week.

IEC Electronics makes circuit boards and other components used in photographic equipment, medical instruments and office equipment. The company is located about 30 miles southeast of Rochester.