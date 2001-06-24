MILWAUKEE UNVEILS ITS OWN WINGED WORK OF ART

For months, curious Milwaukee residents engaged in the communal sport of acting as sidewalk superintendents while the addition to the Milwaukee Art Museum took shape on the shore of Lake Michigan.

Who could resist speculating about what Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava was doing in this daring structure, his first in this country? Was it supposed to represent a tilted ship mast? And what were his plans for the acre of marble he imported from Carrera, Italy? And those much-discussed wings - they stretch wider than a Boeing 747 - will they look like a bird in flight or a whale's fluke when they are finally attached?

Beyond the aesthetics: Is this bold venture worth the money? It started as a $35 million project, but soared to $100 million as it gained momentum, becoming grander and more encompassing at many steps along the way.

With the May opening, the most important question has been answered with an enthusiastic "yes." It surpasses expectations.

As visitors have started streaming through, reactions range from stunned silence to an awed, mouth-open, "wow," as they enter the long tunnel-like gallery, all white marble, where expansive windows allow a stunning look of Lake Michigan and its sailboats.

"It's very exciting to see how they've designed the space to be so user friendly," said Milwaukee resident Donna Bieser, who was among the curious. "Before, you were always ending up against deadends. This is all oriented to the lake."

Just what the architect ordered.

"I have worked to infuse the building with a certain sensitivity to the culture of the lake - the boats, the sails and the always-changing landscape," said Calatrava in a press release. Buffalonians would know his work from Toronto's BCE Place, Galleria and Heritage Square.

Already, attention is being paid to the bold move by the Milwaukee Art Museum regionally and nationally. "I look at ZIP codes and a quarter of them are from out of town," said Pam Kassner, the museum's marketing director.

The Chicago Tribune was extremely positive in its commentary, and NBC used the building as its Milwaukee backdrop during the Milwaukee Bucks' nationally televised basketball playoff series, she noted.

Not only does the addition please visitors, but improvements to lighting, flooring, paint colors and the reconfiguration of gallery space in the existing building (designed by Eero Saarinen in 1957) show off the museum's impressive collection in a new, enlightened way.

Works have been reorganized according to a logical chronology, and the massive paintings in the contemporary collection have enough wall space and ceiling height to let them flex artistic boundaries.

Calatrava's massive piece of public sculpture -- most often compared to the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia -- is perched on the city's pleasant and much-used waterfront. As visitors enter its sculpture gallery, some say it gives them the feeling of being on a ship deck; others say it's like being in the belly of a whale because of the 38 riblike arches that run the length of the concourse.

And this praise arrives before it's complete.

Still under construction is the Reiman Bridge, a 250-foot suspended pedestrian bridge (a collective sigh of envy, Buffalonians) that ends in a 200-foot angled mast reflecting the architect's signature work, which is bridge design.

For any traveler who'd like to experience the "Calatrava," there is a caveat. Though the museum is open and the artwork can be seen in splendor, there is still work to be done on the addition and the grounds. So, if you will be in the city for another reason, a visit is de rigeur. However, if your primary reason for a visit to Milwaukee is to see the museum, it would be best to wait.

Construction debris still surrounds the exterior, the gardens and plaza planned with hedges and fountains, pools and plazas, aren't in place yet, nor is the pedestrian walkway complete.

The main reason to hold off, however, is that the much ballyhooed wings are not yet attached. The snafu is that designers have been considering materials to keep the wings within weight specifications, as well as budget boundaries. So, for now (there is a Sept. 14 gala planned and the wings may be attached by then, or soon after) this is a wingless bird.

The wings, a brise soleil (pronounced bree so-lay, a phrase becoming as familiar as bratwurst here), will serve as a louvered sunscreen that can be raised and lowered to control interior light and temperature in the Quadracci Pavilion, a glass-enclosed reception hall with a 90-foot high ceiling, also still under construction.

This is far more complicated than a simple awning or even a stadium dome that opens and closes. For some perspective: The 72 fins that make up the brise soleil range in length from 26 to 105 feet and the wingspan stretches 217 feet.

The demanding design -- A marriage of new-age technology and old world artisanship -- has taken builders on a "fantastic voyage of invention with its skews, warps and compound curves," according to Engineering News-Record.

Among the curves:

38 "biomorphic arches" used in a marble sculpture gallery;

Hundreds of panes of tilted and curved glass, many of which came from Spain, will be used as a roof for the Quadracci pavilion;

Attractive display cases in the museum shop;

Auditorium seats.

While initially visitors might be drawn to see the building, they should be equally impressed by what's gone on inside the existing museum. Gallery space increased from 90,000 to 117,000 square feet and curators were delighted to bring out many works that have been in hiding for years.

The museum's collection numbers nearly 20,000 works. It increased by 1,600 in the last three years as donors decided they wanted to be part of the excitement. Among donations are 446 German Expressionist prints, considered one of the most important collections outside of Germany.

The strengths of the collection are: 19th and 20th century American and European, contemporary, American decorative arts, Old Master works, along with a significant collection of Haitian and what's considered the best collection of folk and self-taught artists between the coasts. Newly opened galleries feature Asian and African art. Best known artists represented are: Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Winslow Homer, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Auguste Rodin.

"It gave us a chance to rethink the scholarly interpretation of the way we present the collection," said Kassner.

Drawing the most attention through Aug. 19 is "O'Keeffe's Okeeffes: The Artist's Collection," featuring 70 of the paintings that the Wisconsin-born artist kept for herself, hidden from public view, and making the point that she went beyond bones and desert scenes.

Proving once again that there is always a Buffalo connection:

Tucked into a mini-gallery is Milton Rogovin's "From Generation to Generation," with dozens of his trademark photos of lower West Side residents;

In the decorative arts area, there is a window from Buffalo's Darwin Martin house;

And, in case you missed Dale Chihuly at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, or were so enchanted you want to see more, from Sept. 14 to Nov. 11 "Chihuly Over Venice" appears here with 25 of the glass artist's sculptural forms showcased under skylights where they should be dazzling.

So, now Milwaukee residents know -- this daring step, privately financed, will certainly be a major drawing card for students of architecture, art lovers and nosy neighbors. From initial accounts, it looks as if it will soar -- and take the city with it.

Though it's not a measure of artistic success, the museum gift shop, with its finely crafted jewelry, pottery, glass and sculpture (think of the 100 American Craftsmen at the Kenan Center) bested previous sales records in its opening days.

Travel information

The Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday; from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Ticket information is available at the toll free (866) MAM-1323 or visit the Web site at www.mam.org.

Admission is $6, adults; $4, seniors and students; free, children 12 and under. There is an additional charge of $6 for special exhibitions such as the O'Keeffe.