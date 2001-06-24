CLASS ACTS

Corrie E. Allen has already studied painting under the tutelage of a local world-famous artist.

This summer, the 14-year-old freshman at Leonardo DaVinci High School will learn from nationally renowned artists.

Corrie was selected to participate in the prestigious summer arts program at the Putney School in Vermont. She will study painting and collage there for three weeks in July.

The total cost of the program is $2,300, and Corrie has raised $1,000 thus far.

She has studied painting with local world-famous artist William Cooper at the Locust Neighborhood Art classes, Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Buffalo Arts Studio.

She is a member of the ski and tennis clubs and the National Honor Society. Corrie plays chess, violin and clarinet. She has been painting since she was 6.

To contribute to her fund-raising effort, send donations to Putney School Summer Programs, Elm Lea Farm, Putney, Vt. 05346. Note that Corrie E. Allen is the beneficiary.