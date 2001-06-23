THOMASVILLE CUTS JOBS, PLANT

Thomasville Furniture Industries plans to eliminate hundreds of jobs across North Carolina and close a manufacturing plant, marking the company's second restructuring this year.

The plant, based in West Jefferson, N.C., employs 239 workers, the company said Thursday.

About 300 job cuts will come at another plant in Lenoir, N.C., and the remainder at Thomasville's Highland House and Hickory Chair divisions.

In March, the Thomasville, N.C.-based furniture manufacturer eliminated 390 jobs in Fayette, Miss., and Johnson City, Tenn.