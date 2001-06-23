PHILIPPINES SIGNS PEACE PACT WITH A MUSLIM SEPARATIST GROUP

The Philippine government and a Muslim separatist group signed a peace agreement Friday night, calling for a cease-fire in a 32-year insurgency and talks on returning Muslim-claimed lands.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front signed the agreement after three days of talks sponsored by Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. The truce was to take effect immediately, said Salem Adam, Libya's ambassador to the Philippines.

"Our view is that this is an agreement that includes general principles. The details will be discussed in the next phase," said Lanang Ali, a member of the rebel negotiating team.

The 15,000-strong rebel group seeks an Islamic state on the poor, resource-rich island of Mindanao in the predominantly Catholic Philippines. It is not connected to another militant Islamic group, Abu Sayyaf, which is holding dozens of hostages in the southern Philippines.

Over 120,000 people have died in the 30 years that Muslim rebels have been fighting for autonomy. Another major Islamic group, the Moro National Liberation Front, signed a peace deal in 1996 establishing an autonomous governing body in south Philippines.

The pact was signed by Jesus Dureza, representing Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and rebel official Al Haj Murad.