BUFFALO VYING FOR 'ALL-AMERICA CITY' TITLE

A local delegation is in Atlanta as Buffalo competes with 29 other regions for one of the nation's most prestigious civic awards.

Saturday, the National Civic League and Allstate Insurance Company will present All-America City awards to 10 communities that have demonstrated the most progress in resolving "critical community issues."

The Buffalo region won the honor in 1996 and has been a finalist several times in recent years. Twenty community leaders from Erie and Niagara counties are in Atlanta to make a presentation to a 12-member jury.

UB alumnus' gift funds scholarship

Joe Y. Chuang, who earned a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University at Buffalo in 1972, has pledged $30,000 to establish a Chuang Family Scholarship fund for undergraduates in UB's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, university officials announced.

Chuang, an international businessman and Taiwan native, is president of Delta Fine Chemicals in Los Angeles. The company has controlling interest in a Chinese pharmaceutical factory that is the largest producer of natural progesterone in the world.

The Chuang Family Scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate engineering students based on academic merit and financial need.

Chuang's gift is part of the $250 million "Campaign for UB," the largest fund-raiser ever conducted by a public university in New York and New England. More than $156 million of the campaign goal has been reached, with two years remaining until its close.

5,000 expected at Sisters Only expo

For Sisters Only, billed as the largest African-American expo ever presented in upstate New York, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Buffalo Convention Center.

It will feature national speakers, entertainment, authors and cultural enrichment. Organizers are expecting 5,000 people.

Among the highlights are Susan L. Taylor, publication director of Essence magazine, who will be the celebrity guest speaker, and Jennifer Keitt, founder and host of Today's Black Women Radio Corp., who will be keynote speaker.

There will be performances by popular rhythm and blues musical acts, such as India.Arie and Case.

There also will be informational seminars on topics such as career development, education, financial fitness, women's health, violence in the community and entrepreneurship.

The event is sponsored by WBLK, Tops Markets and Community Health Center of Buffalo. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster outlets or by calling 852-5000. Tickets also can be bought at the door.

Bus service to Darien Lake will begin

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will begin bus service to Six Flags Darien Lake on Sunday.

Service will be provided seven days a week. A bus will leave from North Division and Ellicott streets at noon, arriving at Six Flags at 12:40 p.m. A bus will leave Six Flags at 9:20 p.m. and arrive at North Division and Ellicott at 10:20 p.m.

The round-trip fare is $10, and one-way service is $5. For information, call 855-7211 or check the NFTA's Web site at www.nfta.com.

Church to sponsor health fair

True Bethel Baptist Church will sponsor a Community Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 7 in the parking lot of the church, 907 E. Ferry St.

Organizations and agencies participating will be Independent Health, Univera Healthcare, Child and Family Services, Community Health Center, National Kidney Foundation, Child Health Plus, Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo Fire Department.

Services available will include high blood pressure screening. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available.

Grant to fund centers of excellence

A $600,000 grant from the John R. Oishei Foundation will establish a Center for Sustainable Communities and Civic Engagement at Daemen College, officials of the Snyder college announced Thursday.

The new center, to be an umbrella for a number of "centers of community excellence," will prepare Daemen students to address problems that impede the development of strong, sustainable communities and neighborhoods, said college President Martin J. Anisman.

"Our students and faculty are now spending time and energy with residents of Buffalo's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, the first of the centers of excellence to be funded by the Oishei Foundation," Anisman said.

The Daemen program in the Seneca-Babcock area began two years ago and this year includes social work students involved in after-school programs, education students conducting reading and homework programs and physician-assistant students offering health care and screening.

Hazardous waste drop-off set Saturday

Erie County and the Northeast-Southtowns Solid Waste Management Board are sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day on Saturday.

People can drop off acceptable hazardous materials from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Erie Community College South Campus in Orchard Park.

Acceptable materials include oil-based paints; pesticides; solvents; gasoline; used motor oil and antifreeze; lead, acid and dry cell batteries; propane tanks and cylinders; auto tires; and mercury.