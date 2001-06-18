DASCHLE DOESN'T FORESEE PROBE INTO ROVE STOCK MATTER

Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle said Sunday he does not foresee the need to investigate presidential adviser Karl Rove for his contacts with companies in which he owned stock.

In the House, Democrat Henry Waxman of California is seeking hearings by the House Government Reform Committee into the matter.

Daschle, asked if the Senate planned an investigation, said on "Fox News Sunday," "I don't see (the need for) one, no."

Rove owned at least $100,000 in Intel stock when he met with company executives March 12 at the White House. He has said he merely referred the executives to others in the administration and does not recall raising their concerns about a proposed merger and other matters with President Bush.

Waxman has asked Rove to describe what he said in the Intel meeting and any other "meetings, discussions or decisions that might have had a direct impact" on his stocks.

A White House spokeswoman has said Rove "conducted himself in accordance with advice from counsel and has done nothing wrong."

Chelsea Clinton graduates

from Stanford University

STANFORD, Calif. -- With her parents waving and blowing kisses from the stands, an exuberant Chelsea Clinton graduated from Stanford University on Sunday and prepared to leave its protective confines.

In keeping with her wishes to act and be treated just like any other college student, the 21-year-old history major joined 1,700 other graduating seniors in Stanford's traditional "wacky walk" -- a 20-minute romp as they filed into the football stadium.

As a band played Duke Ellington's "Caravan" and other jazz tunes, the graduates playfully whacked each other with foam sticks, walked around with television boxes on their heads and held an inflatable boat aloft.

The Clintons' only child called someone seated near them on a cell phone, then laughed and skipped as she played kickball on the field with about 15 friends with gold foil dangling from her cap.

Boy's drowning in pool

of rock star ruled accident

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) -- The death of a 4-year-old boy in a swimming pool at the home of rock musician Tommy Lee was ruled an accidental drowning, authorities said Sunday.

The victim was identified as Daniel Karven Veres, son of television producer James Veres and actress Ursula Karven, who was among several school friends attending a birthday party Saturday for one of Lee's two sons.

"It was a birthday party like a million other birthday parties and obviously there wasn't enough help at the pool," said Veres, who didn't attend the party. "It's inexcusable and just amazing to me."

The boy was found floating face down in the pool at the former Motley Crue drummer's Malibu home. Two adults pulled the boy from the water and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation while Lee called 911, authorities said.

Man charged in stabbings

of 5 attending baby shower

LANSDOWNE, Md. (AP) -- A man has been charged with allegedly stabbing five people at a baby shower, police said.

Brian Thiele, 22, was arrested at his home Saturday night; bail was set at $250,000.

Thiele arrived drunk at the gathering, attended by up to 80 people, and said he was looking for his girlfriend, police and witnesses said.

When asked to leave, Thiele pulled out a knife and said he would be back later, witnesses said. About four hours later, he returned to stab five people, police said.

All the victims, one of whom was 7 1/2 months pregnant, were treated at area hospitals and released, police said. It was not immediately known whether the pregnant woman was the shower's recipient.