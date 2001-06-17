PRINCE IS MORE THAN JUST A PRETTY FACE

Despite Prince William's striking resemblance to his late mother, he's far more than just a "male copy" of Princess Diana, says her brother.

"People do say that William looks very like his mother, and obviously I think that's a compliment and it's lovely that that's seen," Earl Charles Spencer said in a television interview broadcast Thursday on Britain's ITV network.

"But what I really hope is that people don't expect him to just be a male copy of her and to behave exactly the same," he said. "He's got to make his own way in life and, if he has got some Spencer blood, he won't be backward in coming forward. He will make his own mark."

William, 18, and his brother, Prince Harry, 16, "have got quite a lot of their mother in them, in particular their respect for people of whatever background," said Spencer, who gave a searing eulogy at his sister's funeral after her August 1997 death in a car crash in Paris.

"They're not at all snobbish, and I think that's certainly a trait she always had, too," he said.

Spencer also said he had urged his sister, who would have turned 40 on July 1, to work on her marriage to Prince Charles.

"I knew things weren't perfect, but I was old enough by that stage to know that very few marriages hit perfection, so I was encouraging about trying to keep it together," he said. "I just thought if she could, it would be the better option."