MAYOR ASKS FOR CHICOLA'S APPOINTMENT

Interest in the Common Council seat from Ward 3 has been more intense than any issue ever entertained during his administration, Olean Mayor James P. Griffin told aldermen during a Council meeting Tuesday.

He asked them to reconsider ratification of the appointment of Republican Peter Chicola, a proposal that first failed to gain four Council votes for a supermajority in early May. The proposal appeared temporarily stalled Tuesday because both Chicola and two Democratic alderwomen opposing the appointment have refused to schedule a meeting.

Chicola, brother of the city clerk and a member of the Republican party who works at his family's vending business in the city, received three favorable votes out of six when Griffin first offered the appointment for ratification. Chicola was recruited to fill a seat left open in Griffin's home ward because of the recent resignation of Larry Sorokes, dean of Jamestown Community College's Olean campus. The vote split along party lines, with Democratic aldermen expressing dissatisfaction with Chicola's knowledge of issues facing the Council.

Republican aldermen faulted the three Democrats for failing to meet in advance with Chicola, but the Democrats then complained about the lack of public debate and stated some constituents were opposed to the appointment. Griffin asked Common Council President Paula Snyder on Tuesday to raise the question again in two weeks for another committee vote in answer to petitions from more than 330 residents and numerous phone calls and letters of support for Chicola.

"I know these people and they are very angry. They have been disenfranchised and they've been given no good reason," Griffin said after the meeting.

Chicola sat as a spectator through the Council session and made no public statements, but he later vowed to return in two weeks to ask Snyder's committee to ratify the appointment. He said he has walked Ward 3 and collected signatures in a door-to-door campaign, meeting last week with Democratic Alderman John Padlo. But, he said, he has not heard from Democratic Alderwomen Linda Witte and Joyce Melfi.

"If he wants the position, he should call," said Melfi, adding that Ward 3 is 43 percent Republican and 37 percent Democratic. She said she hopes to examine the petitions and feels Chicola's supporters are trying to bully her into making a decision.

Padlo said he has asked Chicola and his Democratic colleagues to come to the table, adding, "Let's just do it and get it done."

He described his meeting with Chicola as "productive" but could not give a definitive answer when asked how he would vote on the appointment.

The Council also:

Authorized a $150,000 matching grant application to the Appalachian Regional Commission for half the cost of replacement reservoir construction on Mount Herman.

Authorized a bond resolution for $174,500 for property acquisition for the new reservoirs at 526 Indiana Avenue and 755 S. Union St.

Approved a local law regulating timber-harvest practices to enhance the residential land use by requiring planning of harvests by professional forest management consultants and to provide for soil erosion control measures.