BISON BATS STAY WARM

The Buffalo Bisons continue to offer a balanced and potent offense, evidenced Tuesday with 15 hits coming from eight different batters in a 9-0 win over Toledo.

Leading the charge for Buffalo was Danny Peoples. He has struggled throughout the season and was hitting a team-low .212, but he posted his second straight multihit game with three hits and six RBIs. People's performance helped push Buffalo (35-14) to its 20th May win in front of 2,404 at Ned Skeldon Stadium.

The top seven in Buffalo's batting order combined for 14 hits, highlighted by three from Peoples and Tim Laker, and two apiece by Anthony Medrano, Mark Budzinski and Sean McNally. Medrano entered the game hitting .314, good for ninth in the International League.

Neither scheduled pitcher started the game, which didn't seem to faze the Bisons. Jaime Walker started for Buffalo in place of Jake Westbrook, who was called up to the parent Cleveland Indians. He combined with Nerio Rodriguez, who got the win, Chris Hammond and David Riske to pitch Buffalo's sixth shutout of the season.

The Bisons have the second-best ERA (3.18) in the International League, just behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Toledo picked up another four errors, making it six in two games, and the Mud Hens have scored only 18 runs in their last 12 outings.

Buffalo opened the scoring in the first, with Travis Fryman's sacrifice fly and Peoples' two RBIs.

The series continues tonight (7, Radio 1520) with Willie Blair scheduled to start for Buffalo and Mark Johnson on the mound for the Mud Hens.