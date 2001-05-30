ALGERIAN REPORTEDLY ADMITS PLAN TO BOMB L.A. AIRPORT

An Algerian facing up to 140 years in prison for his conviction in the millennium terrorist bomb plot has confessed that he had planned to plant a large bomb at Los Angeles International Airport, newspapers reported today.

Ahmed Ressam admitted his airport bombing plan in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Times and Seattle Times said.

Ressam, 33, was convicted last month in Los Angeles of conspiring to commit an act of international terrorism and other charges. But the intended target of the purported plot to bomb U.S. sites at the turn of the millennium never had been publicly revealed.

Ressam was captured Dec. 14, 1999, at a Port Angeles, Wash., ferry landing.

Wildfire threatens homes

in northern California town

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) -- Flames from a 4,100-acre wildfire crept today to within 30 feet of homes and coated the town of Susanville with dark soot, giving firefighters an unwelcome taste of what could be ahead for the western fire season.

Firefighters in northern California had the Susanville blaze about 50 percent contained.

Elsewhere, firefighters battled a 6,500-acre wildfire near Nevada's Pyramid Lake. And in New Mexico, rugged terrain hampered firefighters in the Guadalupe Mountains, where strong winds swept a 2,000-acre fire across containment lines.

Interior Secretary Gale Norton said Tuesday that the fire potential in the West was already shaping up as one of the worst in decades.

Drink additive might help

some smokers break habit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Smokers who have tried the patch, gum, inhalers or other products to give them that nicotine fix may soon have another tool to help them kick the habit -- a drink.

Researchers at Duke University have patented and tested a nicotine solution that can be mixed with drinks. The school is now looking for a company to sponsor larger clinical trials.

"You can put this stuff in your coffee, ice tea or soda, whatever you like to drink," said Eric C. Westman, an assistant professor at the Duke University Medical Center who headed the study. The liquid solution tastes "a bit like an ash tray" on its own, he added.